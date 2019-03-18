MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Manchester on Monday morning.
Firefighters said they were called to an address on Glenwood Street near Ashworth Street around 8:40 a.m.
See photos from the Manchester Fire Department here.
Ten people were forced out by the flames. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said it started in the kitchen.
Whey they arrived, they said they encountered high heat with zero visibility. The fire had burned up through the kitchen ceiling into the second floor of the home.
People were warned to avoid the area.
Mutual aid from East Hartford also responded.
There's no word on a cause.
