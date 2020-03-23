NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Three people were found dead in a detached garage in Norwalk, according to police.
Police said they responded to an address on Elizabeth Street around 7:35 a.m. on Monday.
Someone dialed 911 but hung up.
No details were released, but police said based on their preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to be isolated. There is no danger to the public.
Elizabeth Street remains closed to traffic.
The names of the three people were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3111.
