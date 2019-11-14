(WFSB) - State health officials confirmed that two people have died from complications related to the flu.

The Department of Public Health said both patients were in the age 65 and older category.

The DPH also said there were 47 hospitalizations related to the influenza so far this season with three happening between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9.

To read the DPH's full weekly report, head here.

Download PDF Influenza update

Irish33
Irish33

I agree with the above comment. When I overheard the pharmacist who was leaving for the day to the other one say FLU,FLU,FLU Push it. How many we have now? Wow. Read an Insert before injecting this toxic cocktail into your body.

rick be
rick be

I like when anecdotal evidence is presented,thank you.

And thank you,3 for allowing the real news to be made public.

passinthru
passinthru

2 out of over 3,600,000 people. Not news not even worth worrying about. Just the drug dealers and their helpers increasing profits with scare tactics. Notice the report doesn't mention if they took the vaccine and this was the result.

rick be
rick be

You wrote what I thought,Big Pharma gets a free advertisement.

