HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people waiting for a bus in Hamden suffered serious injuries when a driver crashed into their stop.
The crash happened at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Pinky McBurrows of Ansonia, was headed northbound on Dixwell Avenue when she crossed over into the southbound lines and struck the bus stop enclosure.
Two men were in the enclosure at the time.
The victims, ages 57 and 59, were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for injuries. For one of them, the injuries were classified as life-threatening.
McBurrows fled the scene on foot, police said.
However, she was quickly arrested and brought to police headquarters.
McBurrows was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in a proper lane.
Police indicated that additional charges may be coming.
Dixwell Avenue was completely closed earlier in the morning. As of 8:25 a.m., Hamden police reported that it was only partially closed.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
