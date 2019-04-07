NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – People in New Haven created gardening tools out of guns on Sunday.
Multiple groups from across Connecticut crowded in front of the United Church on the Green, and were invited to share a glimpse into their painful past with gun violence.
“What they were doing is they were telling stories about how a relative, cousin, son, husband- was shot and how gun violence touched them,” Steve Yanovsky of the Newtown Foundation said.
The National Beating Guns Tour allowed participants to hammer the heated metal of the guns.
Some stayed quiet and some beat hard, hammering the pain away when thinking about the day they lost their loved ones.
This process molds the metal into a new garden tools, like picks. The creators of the National Beating Guns Tour said thoughts and prayers are always welcomed after a tragedy, but action must follow.
“We’re often pitted as either it’s a gun problem or a heart problem,” Mike Martin of RAW Tools said. “We need to engage the triggers in our hearts and the triggers on our streets.”
The guns that were turned into tools on Sunday came from a New Haven police buyback. The force collected 141 guns.
Some of the tools made went towards low-income areas with food insecurity to promote community gardens.
“Instead of counting bullets, we’ll be counting pounds of food we grow with this metal,” Martin said.
Henrietta Beckman of Hartford has stared the issue of gun violence in the face. Her son, Randy, was killed in Hartford in 2002. Sunday’s event gave her comfort, knowing someone else’s family could be spared of another fatal shooting.
“It’s bittersweet, you know,” Beckman said. “At the same time, you realized that your son lost his life with the same gun, but you at the same time, you know that gun will never take another life.”
