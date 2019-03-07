HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to 820 Wethersfield Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.
People were trapped inside the building and two children had to be dropped from second and third story windows.
Around 42 apartments had to be evacuated.
Hartford Fire Chief Reggie Freeman told Channel 3 that the fire was a 2-alarm blaze.
Ten people were hospitalized, including seven adults and three children, for smoke inhalation. At least two of the adults suffered minor burns.
A woman was trapped with her son and grandson in the apartment as the fire started in the unit next to her.
"Right away when I touched that door and it was too hot and I can't get out. I got so crazy, I was like, no, no, no. I just opened the window, I see somebody walking by and I said, 'I need help.' I dropped the baby, I dropped everything," said Nora Rivera.
"There was smoke throughout the whole building making it virtually impossible for residents to escape via the stairway, hence you have the rescues," said Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta, Hartford Fire Department.
In the building next to the apartment building, people working at Metal Industries helped rescue families trapped inside.
"It was scary to see the mom hanging the kid out the window," said Dan Tripp, Metal Industries.
The surveillance cameras from the metal shop captured not one, but two children dropped out their parent's hands into the arms of strangers like Joe Lauzon.
"Never thought I'd have to do that. Just to even see them put the kid out the window is nerve-wracking and then to put their trust in us to catch their kid," said Lauzon.
The good Samaritans say there are no words to describe the rush of adrenaline, duty and obligation they felt to save everyone they could.
"I think it's a natural thing to help people and I wasn't surprised when I saw these guys out there," said Vincent Zito of Metal Industries.
Dozens of residents were evacuated from the second and third floors. City officials said 60 people who live in the building were accounted, but firefighters say they're still counting.
Due to the cold weather, city buses were brought in to keep the displaced residents warm.
Later in the afternoon, Channel 3 cameras captured a touching moment when a tenant was reunited with a cat.
The cat's owner was hospitalized, but she came back for her pet.
Freeman said his rookie firefighters were adequately prepared, which was the reason for the minimal injuries.
A cause has yet to be determined.
