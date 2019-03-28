WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an apartment in Willimantic.
Firefighters were called to Watson Street around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said eleven people live inside the multi-story apartment.
Four students who attend Eastern Connecticut State University lived on the first floor.
“We hear screaming upstairs and one of my roommates yells 'fire!'" said Ahmed Alaquell, an ECSU student. "I thought it was a dream or something. And it did start smelling like smoke. We got up and ran outside. And the back porch was engulfed in fire and from there [we] called 911.”
A family of seven live on the second floor.
Everyone was said to have made it safely outside.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to vent the smoke and flames. The fire itself reached a third alarm.
The apartments were deemed uninhabitable until further notice.
Out of precaution, Eversource cut power to the building.
Red Cross is helping the tenants.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
