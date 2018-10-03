Ten people, including children and an infant, were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Hartford.
The fire broke out at a building on Willard Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials said the blaze started on the third floor in the hallway, and made it difficult for residents to get out of the building.
Officials said 10 people, a mix of adults, children and an infant, were sent to area hospitals for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
There are residents who will need to be relocated, however the exact number was not released.
The fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.