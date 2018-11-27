WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Route 8 in Winchester, according to police.
Route 8 was closed but has since reopened following the incident, which happened late Monday.
The crash happened on Route 8 at the intersection of Route 20 around 11:55 p.m.
The driver of a 2000 Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle while traveling south. A tree was struck.
The driver was only identified as a 19-year-old woman. One of her passengers was a 26-year-old man.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people in the vehicle were hurt. One of them, a juvenile, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries.
Another female, 18, was also severely hurt.
A 22-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
The names have not been released pending notification of their families.
