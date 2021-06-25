People living in the area of Roger's Orchard on the Southington/Wolcott line were asked to stay in their homes. Here is footage from the scene.

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police have responded to an orchard in Southington to search for an "armed and dangerous" suspect.

Rogers Orchard scene

Police were at Rogers Orchards in Southington on June 25 to search for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect.

People living in the area of Rogers Orchard on the Southington/Wolcott line were asked to stay in their homes.

A large police presence was reported at the orchard.

Wolcott police said they're searching for a 31-year-old male suspect who is approximately 5'8" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

They said he is believed to have dark facial hair and possibly a beard.

"Please remain in your homes unless necessary to leave," Wolcott police posted to social media. "If seen in the area, please call 911, do not approach."

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.