SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police have responded to an orchard in Southington to search for an "armed and dangerous" suspect.
People living in the area of Rogers Orchard on the Southington/Wolcott line were asked to stay in their homes.
A large police presence was reported at the orchard.
Wolcott police said they're searching for a 31-year-old male suspect who is approximately 5'8" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
They said he is believed to have dark facial hair and possibly a beard.
#BREAKING: @CT_STATE_POLICE and #Wolcott police are telling people in the area of Rogers Orchards in #Southington to stay in their homes due to a search for a man believed to be armed & dangerous! Description below, call 911, DO NOT APPROACH! #ct #news #wfsb @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/LHUjnWCzZQ— Caitlin Francis (@CaitlinMFrancis) June 25, 2021
"Please remain in your homes unless necessary to leave," Wolcott police posted to social media. "If seen in the area, please call 911, do not approach."
