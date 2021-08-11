NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Hazy, hot, and humid, times three.
Folks are dialing down activity and looking to stay cool for what’s expected to be three consecutive days of dangerous heat and humidity.
On the edge of Spaulding Pond at Mohegan Park in Norwich, the beach would have been one of the only spots in town where people could stay cool. However, it was closed on Wednesday.
That didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying the hiking trails and the playground.
Nearby, the Parks and Recreation Department said it is running its “kinder camp” during water week.
Anyone out exercising was advised to pace themselves and hydrate.
For more on the forecast, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.