WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Shoppers are hitting the stores in full force as Christmas Day soon approaches.
With tomorrow being Super Saturday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, tonight at the West Farms Mall in West Hartford, shoppers are looking to get a jump ahead of the rush.
A lot of parking spaces were taken and cars were seen circling around looking for a space.
The weather is not going to be as great tomorrow.
"I’m like halfway there. I figured I would get ahead of things today," Erika Bessette of Southington tells us.
"The longer you wait, the better the deals are, but who wants do deal with the craziness?" Tarah Mazmeekin of Newington asked.
The mall’s spokesperson says savvy shoppers wait until now, because this is when the bigger discounts happen.
If you are planning on heading out tonight or this weekend, you can go on their website and see in advance what items are on sale.
Also, if you have your heart set on a specific item, you might want to call the store first and make sure it is in stock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.