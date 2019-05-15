(WFSB) – People Magazine revealed the list of best sandwiches in every state on Wednesday.
The magazine teamed up with the online restaurant guide, The Infatuation, to find the country’s best sandwiches.
They went to all 50 states and Washington D.C. to put their list together.
For Connecticut, the sandwich that made the list can be found in Fairfield.
People Magazine said Firehouse Deli in Fairfield has the best sandwich in the state.
Specifically, they said the Grilled Abbers Panini is the best.
The Grilled Abbers Panini is a pressed sandwich with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato and mayo.
Firehouse Deli can be found in at 22 Reef Road in Fairfield.
