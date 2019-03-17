BERLIN, CT (WFSB) –A vigil was organized in Berlin on Sunday following the deadly attacks at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.
People from all walks of life and faiths, including state leaders, united against hate at the Islamic Association of Greater Hartford, a place of worship that now needs police presence for its safety.
The impact of the massacre in New Zealand is being felt thousands of miles away in Connecticut.
“It’s been a rollercoaster, really. Hearing about it was devastating,” President of Islamic Association of Greater Hartford Reza Mansoor said.
Nancy Burne of Berlin, a member of Kensington Congregational Church, said hearing the news of the mass shooting was heart-wrenching.
“I can’t imagine why anyone would do something like that,” Burne said.
Instead of becoming reclusive and retreating after the attack, this mosque is opening its doors.
“We want to show to the whole world that we are not afraid to welcome people to understand us,” Mansoor said.
People who joined in to call for protection for places of worship say love is the antidote.
“I think you just have to keep saying you love each other,” Sarah Raskin of West Hartford said.
