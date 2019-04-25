BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were rescued from a multi-family home in Bristol during a fire on Thursday morning, a fire official said.
The fire started on the first floor in the back of a home on 4th Street around 2 a.m.
According to Deputy Chief Bob Poggio, one person was transported to the hospital.
It took crews roughly twenty minutes to knock down the fire.
Additionally, two people were able to make it out of the home on their own.
Poggio told Eyewitness News the residents of the home have been displaced and American Red Cross is on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Connecticut State Police are assisting in the investigation.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.