HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People in Hartford rang in the new year with new resolutions.
There are a few ways that experts said can help those people stick to them.
Many people, like Shaka Solomon King of Hartford, saw 2020 as a second chance to get some things right.
"I just got out of jail, so I'm married to her, she stuck by me, so we're together and we've made a new year's resolution to stay out of all the stuff we've been into," King said. "I just want more and be better for me and my grandkids."
While some goals require a lot of change, others are simpler.
Keeping those goals is the trick.
Jovanna Mejia of Hartford said she and her friends never hold each other accountable.
"We never do," Mejia said. "We've been friends for a very long time and we never do. We try, but we're like 'shut up, no.'"
In 2015, U.S. News & World Report said 80 percent of resolutions fail by the second week of February.
Experts recommend staying small and realistic.
"Financial freedom. That's really the big one for me this year," Mejia said. "Reduce debt, increase savings and invest."
More than half of Americans want to save more money and pay down debt in 2020. However, only 35 percent said they're willing to spend less.
If a resolution involves financial health, tracking money to stay on track is the key.
The other popular resolution to make usually involves health.
Jonathan Cabral of Hartford said he's looking to lose some weight, but he's not one for resolutions.
"I've never really believed in them," Cabral said. "They usually set up these high expectations and you never really achieve them. Although this resolution is something I’ve been thinking about for a while."
Experts also suggest filling in family and friends so they can help. Listen to their advice when slipping.
If there is a slip, don't get hung up on it and get back on track.
"I think it's good to have a goal," Mejia said. "I don't think it's necessarily good to set one up just at the beginning of the year. I think being more fluid with it and as things change and life happens making those changes and adjustments are a really important. So that way, you're not setting yourself up for failure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.