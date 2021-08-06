BRIDGEPORT, CT(WFSB)—People’s Bank has made an agreement with Stop & Shop to keep 27 ATMs open across Connecticut, corresponding locations slated to close as part of the previously announced decision not to renew existing in-store branch contracts.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop that will ensure customers in strategic locations state-wide maintain continued convenient access to in-store banking services, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities, where nearly half of the retained branches are located,” said Jeff Tengel, President, People’s United Bank. “We remain committed to serving our customers across the channels in which they prefer, including through our many digital banking capabilities and in our branches, now and once the merger with M&T Bank is complete. I want to thank Stop & Shop for their continued partnership.”
M&T strongly supports the new agreement and the benefits it will deliver to Connecticut communities, and has committed to retaining substantially all People’s United branch employees, including those who work in Stop & Shop branches once the merger is complete.
The 27 Stop & Shop branches in Connecticut that will be retained include:
Address
City
County
410 Reidville Drive
Waterbury
New Haven
100 Main Street North
Southbury
New Haven
195 West Street
Cromwell
Middlesex
370 Hemingway Avenue
East Haven
New Haven
12 Franklin Street
Seymour
New Haven
105 Elm Street
Old Saybrook
Middlesex
100 Division Street
Ansonia
New Haven
416 East Main Street
Middletown
Middlesex
44 Lake Avenue Extension
Danbury
Fairfield
727 Rubber Avenue
Naugatuck
New Haven
931 Torringford Street
Torrington
Litchfield
1790 Post Road East
Westport
Fairfield
898 Bridgeport Avenue
Shelton
Fairfield
50 Windsorville Road
Vernon
Tolland
4531 Main Street
Bridgeport
Fairfield
5 River Road
Wilton
Fairfield
150 New Park Avenue
Hartford
Hartford
2331 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden
New Haven
200 East Main Street
Stratford
Fairfield
498 Bushy Hill Road
Simsbury
Hartford
1364 East Town Road
Milford
New Haven
460 Elm Street
West Haven
New Haven
315 Cottage Grove Road
Bloomfield
Hartford
72 Newtown Road
Danbury
Fairfield
2145 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport
Fairfield
150 Whalley Avenue
New Haven
New Haven
485 Broad Street
Meriden
New Haven
