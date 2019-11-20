(WFSB) – People’s United Bank has announced they will be closing 18 branches across the state.
The company confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Connecticut branches will close between now and April of 2020.
There will be no additional closings following this list, according to the company.
The list of stores closing are:
- Bristol 888, Farmington Ave.
- Enfield Big Y, 65 Palomba Dr.
- Glastonbury, 1009 Hebron Ave.
- Greenwich, 415 Greenwich Ave.
- South Windsor, 161 Nevers Rd.
- Southington, 158 N Main St.
- Waterford, 124B Boston Post Rd.
- West Hartford, 102 Lasalle Rd.
- Westport, 370 Post Rd E.
- Manchester, 768 N Main St.
- Rockville, 25 Park St.
- South Windsor, 1645 Ellington Rd.
- Enfield, 231 Hazard Ave.
- Glastonbury, 2670 Main St.
- Hartford, 151 Asylum St.
- Manchester, Big Y 234 Tolland Tpke.
- Vernon Circle, 35 Talcottville Rd.
- Windsor Locks, 20 Main Street
“United customers will have access to our in-store Stop & Shop branches across Connecticut, which offer full-service, extended-hour banking, seven days a week. Combined with our personalized mobile and online banking services, we feel our presence state-wide is stronger than ever, and we look forward to building relationships with the loyal customers of United Bank,” said Jack Barnes, CEO of People’s United Bank.
