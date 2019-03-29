(WFSB) - People's United Bank experienced a system outage on Thursday morning.
According to the bank, the outage affected digital and branch banking services.
"We are working diligently to resolve the issue," the bank told customers over social media. "We apologize for this inconvenience."
The bank later told customers that the system was in the process of coming back online.
There's no word on what caused the outage.
