(WFSB) - People's United Bank experienced a system outage on Thursday morning.
However, the system has since been restored, according to vice president of corporate communications Steve Bodakowski.
The bank posted to social media that the outage affected digital and branch banking services.
It said it worked to repair services and apologized for the inconvenience.
"I can confirm, all issues have been resolved and full functionality for all Bank products and services has been restored," Bodakowski said.
There's no word on what caused the outage.
