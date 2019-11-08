HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- 8 people are safe after a fire damaged a basement and garage at a home in Hamden.
Firefighters responded to Stanley Road around 2:45 a.m. on Friday morning.
The fire started in the garage and spread to the basement, according to Fire Chief Gary Merwede.
Merwede said a vehicle inside of the garage is destroyed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
