HAMDEN (WFSB) – Police are investigating after 5 people were shot Friday night in the Choate Avenue area.
According to officials, officers were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.
According to police, officers were in the process of dispersing a large house party of about 400-500 people.
Police said as people were leaving, and with officers present, someone began firing into the crowd of people.
Officers said 4 people were taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital and 1 person was transported by private car.
Police are still looking for a suspect and do not have a motive yet. The suspect is described right now as a black male with facial hair.
The town of Hamden made resident aware of the incident, which took place during a fireworks display Friday night, with a
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.