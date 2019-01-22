WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire on Willow street Tuesday morning.
Two people were taken to the hospital and a number of others were forced out, firefighters confirmed.
A portion of Willow Street remained blocked off around 6:30 a.m.
The 2-alarm fire was reported around 1:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, flames could be seen shooting from the second and third floors of the home. An interior attack began.
However, the firefighters went to a defensive attack because it was unsafe to enter the building.
They were on the scene for several hours, dumping water onto the home.
The people displaced by the fire were relocated to the North End Recreation Center, which also serves as a warming Center.
Seven people live in the home, according to the fire chief.
The two who were hurt included a male who suffered burns to his hands and a female who suffered burns to the face. Both had to be transported to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
