NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday was a glorious spring day all around Connecticut, with sunny skies and warm temperatures.
In fact, many people were out and about, enjoying the great outdoors, especially along the shoreline.
Shella Jeancy of Norwich was capturing memories with her 2-year-old at Ocean Beach on Wednesday.
“Nice day, it’s beautiful, it’s like the hottest day of the week,” Jeancy said.
People came from all over to enjoy the silky white sandy beach and the long boardwalk.
“Closest ocean to us that was nice in the weather,” said Kenneth LeFountain, of Charleston, MA.
At Shennecossett Golf Course in Groton, it was time to swing.
“I had a cancellation from work, I jumped on, I called these guys, I know they play golf, I joined them for the back nine, beautiful weather,” said Kelly Owen of Salem.
Heading further east, many people were out kayaking, fishing, and enjoying the breeze hiking at Bluff Point State Park.
“I just love coming, relaxing, its peaceful, rejuvenating,” said Claudio Bayer, of Plainfield.
