HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- 40 people were rescued and 30 people were transported to the hospital after a large fire erupted overnight at a five-story apartment building in Hartford.
Fire crews were called to a third-alarm blaze on Charter Oak Place in the Sheldon Charter Oak section of the capital around 1:15 a.m.
A fire official said babies were thrown out of windows to safety and one firefighter was treated for a minor injury.
75 firefighters worked in conditions including high heat, zero visibility, and no lighting.
Crews worked at five active scenes because fire blew out the windows, allowing flames to come out.
Firefighters are actively searching the apartments for people who are trapped or did not make it out.
At this time it is unclear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.
