WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The heat wave is not over, any people outside are trying to beat the heat. Plenty of people spent Friday looking for ways to keep cool.
Those outside said it’s simple. A little shade, some water, and of course, along the shoreline you can’t beat the breeze.
Whether it’s dipping her toes into the water or taking a break for a drink of water, 5-year-old Jada and her family couldn’t beat a beach day.
“We love the beach. We always come to West Haven beach, especially on the weekend,” said Yulissa Gonzalez.
On Friday, they were getting a jump start, trying to keep cool under the scorching sun.
“We stay fresh. We’ve got strawberries, some grapes, some water, ice, and at times we get hot, we just get in the water,” Gonzalez said.
While some made their way to the water, others had it made in the shade.
“Happy we’re in West Haven on the beach. Stay hydrated, enjoy being retired, that’s all,” said Don Fritz.
With the summer temps routinely in the 80s and climbing, there’s always the reminder to make sure you never leave your kids or pets alone in a car.
Desmond’s Army, animal law advocates, fighting to end animal cruelty, even have a brochure to remind people about the dangers. They warn that even with the windows cracked, on an 80-degree day, the inside of a car could reach 99 degree in a matter of minutes.
“If you were to sit there yourself with the windows just cracked on a day like today, you wouldn’t be able to do it. You would be dripping sweat, you’d be on the verge of passing out,” said Robin Cannamela, Desmond’s Army.
Experts say if you’re going to be outside, stay hydrated and don’t forget to use sunscreen.
Dermatologists recommend re-applying every two hours, even on a cloudy day.
