(WFSB) - People who wear glasses could be up to three times less likely to get COVID-19, according to researchers.
Hartford HealthCare posted about the research from medRxiv earlier this week.
It said the reason for the decreased risk is because glasses increase the degree of difficulty in touching the eyes, which are an entry point for the coronavirus. Essentially, people who wear glasses rub their eyes less often.
The research in medRxiv's study was not peer-reviewed, Hartford HealthCare admitted.
A questionnaire surveyed 304 people who reported COVID-19 systems at a northern India hospital. Of the 304 patients, 19 percent said they wore glasses. Those patients, on average, touched their face 23 times and their eyes three times per hour.
Masks already cover two other virus entry points, the nose and mouth. However, touching a contaminated surface, then touching your face isn’t the most common way people get infected with COVID-19.
“This way of becoming infected is much less efficient than via respiratory droplets,” said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, chief of infectious diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. “The most common way SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) spreads is from person to person, usually when people are closer than six feet from one another. When the infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breaths, the virus can be found in droplets that spread from person to person in settings of close contact.”
Even in that scenario, a mask and maybe even glasses can help protect people. Doctors advise trying to not touch the face and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
“Good hand hygiene can protect you from COVID-19 as well as from other infections that could be spread more readily by contact with contaminated surfaces," Bieluch said.
