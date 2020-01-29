HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Denise loved telling people’s stories, and some those who’s journeys she shared with viewers over the years, were at the memorial service to remember such a special woman.
They all said there was just something about meeting Denise. They say they didn’t know her long, but just that they wanted to be there on Wednesday to pay tribute to her.
“We only knew her for two days, but she had such a great impact on us, she had such a warm personality. The second she came into our house, she put down her stuff and gave us a big hug,” said Carmen Andrade.
Carmen and her sister Lupita Andrade both said Denise had a way of putting people at ease.
“I don’t really talk very much but she somehow got the words out of my mouth,” Lupita Andrade said.
Denise introduced the sisters, who are conjoined twins, last year. She shared their dreams of one day going to the University of Connecticut and running a dairy operation.
The sisters attended Wednesday’s memorial, along with hundreds of others, remembering and recalling that soothing tone and reassuring voice that brought the news to so many across Connecticut, each night.
While they didn’t know Denise for long, they say the effect she had on them will be long lasting.
Another person whose life Denise touched is Jonathan Gionfriddo.
“I felt like I really got to know her, she was amazing, she was an amazing woman, so nice,” Gionfriddo said.
Denise highlighted Jonathan’s story, showing how he uses his strength and his sense of humor while dealing with a life-threatening skin condition known as "butterfly disease."
Unbeknownst to Jonathan and his family, Denise worked to get him into a meet and greet to meet his favorite comic Jeff Dunham.
It’s a gesture he’s forever grateful for.
“She felt like part of our family and she still does till this day. It’s sad that she’s gone, but she’ll always be in our hearts,” Gionfriddo said.
To help that legacy live on, Denise’s family is starting The Denise Foundation to support causes near and dear to her.
For more information, click here.
