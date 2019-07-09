NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, a summer favorite is returning.
Pepe’s is bringing back a traditional summer staple. Their ‘fresh tomato pie’ has returned.
The seasonal pizza is back for it’s 11th summer in a row.
The fresh tomato pie starts with the famous Pepe’s crust, and is topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and their signature seasonings.
There are several Pepe’s locations around the state where you can grab the pizza, including Waterbury, Manchester, West Hartford, and their original location in New Haven.
