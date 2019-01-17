WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Eyewitness News has a little side bet with our sister station in Kansas City.
If the Pats win, we get Kansas City barbecue and if the Chiefs win, we're sending them a special kind of pizza.
Frank Pepe's Pizzeria in West Hartford is up for the challenge.
It's a football shaped pizza, with fresh mozzarella and peppers.
“We're trying to make it look like laces and then put a number 12 in the middle,” said Gary Bimonte.
The number 12 is for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
It's a food bet Channel 3 has going on with our sister station in Kansas City, KCTV-5.
“So, we will make the pizza, let them cool, then freeze them, wrap them up with the cooler box with the freeze packs and FedEx them overnight,” said Bimonte.
Bimonte, owner of Pepe’s already has a plan as he says he's shipped pizzas before.
His grandfather, Frank Pepe, always wanted to do it right.
“When he opened up his business, he used all the finest ingredients imported tomatoes, imported oils, and we adhere to that receive today still,” Bimonte said.
But it's what happens in the oven that makes the pizza so good.
“All the magic happens in there, the coal fire oven, cooked at 600-degree, coal burns at 2,000 degrees and seals all the flavors in,” Bimonte said.
The finished product looks delicious.
There is also a bet going on between the station Facebook pages. Whoever gets the most likes on their post wins. The other station will have to wear the winning team's gear. Click here to help Channel 3 win the bet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.