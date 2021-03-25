(WFSB) – Fans of both Peeps and Pepsi are in luck.
The makers of the two are teaming up for a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.
The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow flavor of peeps.
However, customers can't buy the new flavor.
Pepsi is giving away 3,000 packages of it through a contest.
All people have to do is post their favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #hangingwithmypeeps and tag Pepsi.
Winners will receive a three pack of the mini cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue colors.
Pepsi said the new flavor could eventually be sold publicly if there's demand for it.
