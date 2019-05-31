BRIDGEWATER, VA (WFSB) – Perdue Foods LLC has recalled nearly 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The products that were produced on March 21, 2019 may contain extraneous materials, more specifically pieces of bone material.
For more information on exactly which products are being recalled, click here.
No one has been reported ill due to this recall.
