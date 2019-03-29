PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - For many high school students, prom is right around the corner.
And for the ladies it can get quite pricey.
The price tag on some dresses are hundreds of dollars.
One Portland mom is making it her mission to make prom more affordable!
Dresses, among dresses, among dresses are all sitting on racks ready for high school girls to say yes to the dress!
“I have 421 gowns that are here behind me,” said Jill Deane, Perfect Prom founder.
With prom season almost here, for some girls, they might not know how they'll afford it all.
The dress, the shoes, the flowers, the limo and the list can go on.
But for Jill Deane, she's making that easier.
“I started this program with the intent of allowing youth who couldn't afford a gown to come and borrow a gown and it's really a safe space,” said Deane.
Deane started Perfect Prom of Connecticut 10 years ago.
For $75 dollars, girls can borrow a dress.
When they bring it back, they get their money back.
She receives gowns by advertising on social media.
Half are donated, and others are purchased.
One of first dresses donated 10 years ago is still there today.
“The reason why I ask for the $75 refundable deposit, that they give it back when they return the gowns is so the gowns get returned,” Deane said.
By the end of this weekend, the dresses will be all gone.
As girls will be trying them on at Portland’s senior center.
For Deane, she says this is the best part.
“When they come out and see themselves in the mirror and they smile that's what bring me the most joy is to see them happy,” said Deane.
If you're interested in trying on a gown, you'll need to make an appointment.
