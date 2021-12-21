NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 9 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the number during a news conference in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

"Our COVID numbers showed a 9 percent infection rate [for Monday]," Lamont said. "Nine percent, that is the highest we have been since we have done significant testing well over the last year."

Lamont acknowledged confusion since he said 90 percent of the state's population has been vaccinated.

"You're not really vaccinated until you've had your third shot," he explained. "While 9 percent is a staggering number, I want you to know that we do have the means to keep you safe. More importantly, you have the means to keep yourself safe."

Lamont called the explosion in the infection rate a "perfect storm."

"We had delta [variant] coming down from the north. Vermont, New Hampshire, then Massachusetts were on fire," he said. "Omicron came up from the south. New York has a higher infection rate right now. New Jersey is even higher still. And I'm afraid Connecticut is in the middle."

Lamont said safety measures people should take include getting a booster shot and wearing a mask in a congested venue.

"Let's say we're at 35 percent of those eligible have gotten the booster," he said. "We're adding on maybe 100,000 a week. I'd like to see that double."

He said that's how the state will continue to stay open and operating.

State expanding number of COVID testing sites as demand grows The number of mass COVID-19 testing sites in the state will return, according to Connecticut's governor.

The good news was, according to Lamont, that hospitalizations were down by three patients on Tuesday after going up 101 between Friday and Monday.

"We're going to have to manage through this," he said. "It's not going to disappear overnight."

He said there will be a lot more testing in the coming weeks and months.

"While infections are very high, hospitalizations are middle of the pack and fatalities were still near the bottom," Lamont said. "If I saw hospitals being overwhelmed and not able to take care of people who are really sick, we'd have to take a second look and do things to make a difference."

Lamont said he continues to look to New York, which enforces strict vaccine and mask mandates.

"They have a higher infection rate than we do, so I like to do things that work," he said.