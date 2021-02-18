HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of storm systems continues to make its way across the region, bringing between 4 and 8 inches of snow for half the state, potentially over a 36 hour period.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place.
A winter storm advisory was issued for the entire state through Friday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a batch of heavy snow moved across southern CT on Thursday, and as of the afternoon, snowfall totals in that area ranged from 4 to 6 inches.
Meanwhile, there was only about a trace of snow in Staffordville, and only about 0.5 inches in Rocky Hill.
"The snow is far from over," DePrest said. "A series of storm systems will continue to move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and the last storm in the series will track near or just to the south of the benchmark (40 degrees north, 70 degrees west) by late tomorrow."
Periods of snow will continue Thursday night into Friday.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here or with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
DePrest said the Friday morning commute will be impacted.
He added that the last of the snow showers won't move out of the state until Friday night.
When all is said and done, total snow accumulations are expected to range from 2-5” in northern CT, and 4-8” in southern CT.
There could be locally higher amounts greater than 8” near the coast.
Hour-By-Hour
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
The weekend will be storm free, but blustery and cold.
"Saturday will be partly sunny, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible," DePrest said.
Sunday will be bright and sunny.
Another system with rain and snow is possible for Monday afternoon and evening.
"Some accumulation of snow is possible. However, the snow will be wet and slushy since temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(4) comments
Must be that global warming causing this and the troubles down in Texas. LMFAO! Dumbocraps.
Seriously? Do you know how seasons work or are you a Flat Earth Believer? Global warming causes extremes in BOTH directions. But, you wouldn't know that because it requires you to actually do some reading and, most importantly, comprehending what you read.
Hahaha Nice work Tucker Hawley. Your ignorance is sad and entertaining.
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.