HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for the entire state in advance of snow that arrived in the state Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared in Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm's potential impact on the evening commute.
Tuesday morning, early dismissals from a number of school districts were announced. Later in the day, cancellations of evening activities and classes started adding up. See the list here.
Snow started falling across the state after about 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Heavier bands of snow Tuesday afternoon led to the deterioration of road conditions, leading to numerous crashes across Connecticut.
As the night goes on, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said periods of snow will continue, with an icy mix at times, especially near the coast.
Track the snow with Channel 3's Interactive Radar here.
The winter weather advisory runs from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
DePrest said patchy light snow will persist through the morning commute on Wednesday, but it will taper off to flurries.
"Total snowfall accumulations will range from 1-2" near the coast to 2-4" over interior portions of the state," DePrest said. "There could be up to 5" of snow in the northwest hills."
Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy with the chance for a few snow and rain showers.
The next big weather headline is the arrival of what could be the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in over a year.
A storm moving away from the east coast is expected to draw down much colder air from Canada.
"The core of the arctic air will move into the state Thursday night and Friday morning, and winds could gust to 35-45 mph," DePrest said.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits and lower teens Thursday night, but wind chills will range from 0 to -12 degrees.
"Friday will be bitterly cold. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s," DePrest said.
Wind chills will remain below zero much of the day on Friday.
"The most brutal wind chills will occur Friday night. That’s when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero," DePrest said.
The frigid weather carries over into the weekend, but it will ease up a bit.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
