WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into an assault over the weekend has resulted in an arrest.
It all unfolded around 7:30 Saturday night along the bike path near Tuckie Road.
Fire officials say a 12-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital after she had been stabbed several times.
While her condition is not yet known, her wounds were considered superficial.
State Police tell Eyewitness News in a statement that one person was taken into custody.
Their name and a list of charges haven't been released yet.
Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.
