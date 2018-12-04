LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person had to be flown to the hospital following an overnight crash in Litchfield.
According to the state Department of Transportation, it happened on Route 8 north just before exit 41.
The DOT reported it around 11 p.m. on Monday.
Route 8 north was closed for a period of time so the Lifestar emergency helicopter could land.
Officials said crash involved one vehicle.
The person involved was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
