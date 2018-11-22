MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a crash in Manchester where a car hit a building.
The crash took place on Main Street around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, witnesses said the driver fled on foot before police arrived.
Damage to the building was moderate, but not structurally compromising.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.