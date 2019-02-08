WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – An anonymous person reached out to Channel 3 in hopes of finding a woman who is credited with saving the person’s life on Christmas Eve.
The anonymous writer sent a letter to Channel 3 saying that a woman approached them while pumping gas in Wallingford and handed the anonymous person an envelope.
Inside the envelope was a letter saying the woman was paying it forward on Christmas, and was giving out $50 worth of scratch tickets.
The anonymous writer continued to say that they drove to a remote area that night and had planned to commit suicide.
The person then remembered the envelope and opened it.
With the scratch tickets was a piece of paper with a story called “The Cracked Pot.”
After reading this story, the anonymous person said it changed their life.
That's when this person changed their mind, and decided to live.
The person credits the woman with saving their life and getting help for their depression.
"The Cracked Pot" has a moral which says, "Each of us has our own unique flaws. We're all cracked pots. In this world, nothing goes to waste. You may think like the cracked pot that you are inefficient or useless in certain areas of your life, but somehow these flaws can turn out to be a blessing in disguise."
In hopes of finding the woman, named “Kathyann Claus,” the person reached out to Channel 3 to spread the story.
The person said “Kathyann Claus” was driving a grey Chevrolet when she stopped at the Wallingford gas station.
If anyone knows who this woman is, the anonymous person is hoping she will see the letter and know she saved a life.
To read the letters, click here.
