HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death and another was injured late Thursday night.
Police said it happened on Sherman Street, just a few blocks from the UConn Law campus.
The second person who was stabbed is expected to survive.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.