SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – A 2-alarm fire in Somers left one person dead and two firefighters hurt.
The fire happened Thursday evening at a home on Juniper Hill Drive.
Firefighters said the fire quickly spread when the arrived, so they had to battle it from outside.
Bob Garlick was grilling next door when he heard explosions and then saw flames around 6 p.m.
"I just went to the front door, opened up the front door, and screamed fire and started helping them out of the house," Garlick said.
Garlick said he saw a baby and three others make it out of the home.
However, one person in the basement was unaccounted for.
Autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of the person's death.
The identity will be released after the victim's family is notified.
"[I] tried to get into the basement, but by that point, the fire was still too strong," Garlick said. "It's a very unfortunate situation."
"Your heart just kinda freezes and your blood runs cold," said Tim Cutter, a neighbor. "Your heart goes out and you can’t help but wonder and hope and pray that if there is someone in there, they’re ok."
Mutual aid from the Ellington Volunteer, Shaker Pines and East Longmeadow fire departments responded.
The two firefighters who were hurt only suffered minor injuries.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that the people who lived in the home had only lived there for a couple of months.
The fire marshal and state police major crimes are investigating a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.