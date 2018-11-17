HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- According to police a person has died following a crash last night in Hartford.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around midnight at the intersection of Main Street and Mather Street.
Two others are currently being treated at the Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is currently blocked as crews investigate.
Police are taking several factors into account as they investigate, including the condition of the road, speed, distracted driving, and if drugs and alcohol were a factor.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
