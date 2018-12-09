GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Route 10 in Granby has reopened following a three-car crash that killed one person on Sunday evening.
Captain William Tyler said the crash took place in area of Route 10 and Floydville Rd just before 5:30 p.m.
Captain Tyler said one of the drivers was killed. Tyler has not publicly identified the driver, but said the driver was not from Granby.
Captain Tyler told Channel 3 that five people were involved in the crash. He said the driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, but the others were treated on scene.
Route 10 was closed for hours while The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad investigated the crash.
