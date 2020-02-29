ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Police say a person is dead after being struck by a car last week in Rocky Hill.
The crash closed part of New Britain Avenue on February 17.
It happened a little before 5 p.m. near Trinity Ridge.
Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Thomas Caruso of Rocky Hill.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and continues to cooperate with police in the investigation.
New Britain Avenue, also known as Route 160, was closed between Catherine Drive and New Road, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Vanturas at (860) 258-7640 and reference case number 20-3589.
