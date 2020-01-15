WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A westbound train on the New Haven Line was canceled on Wednesday morning because a person was struck and killed.
According to Metro-North, train #1513 was initially delayed at West Haven. It has since been canceled.
The train has combined with #1517, the service said.
The rail service said the person has died. No identification has been released.
Metro-North told passengers that they would notify them of any other information that becomes available.
