EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A person was struck and killed by a car on Main Street in East Haven on Friday afternoon.
The victim was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
The male victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.
Police said the victim will not be identified until we are sure next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is investigating.
Police said Main Street has since reopened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact us at 203-468-3820
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.