WETHERSFIELD (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield are investigating a deadly collision that involved a driver and a pedestrian.
According to police, the crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on the Silas Deane Highway in the area of 1310.
At the time, police said there were serious injuries and the road was closed at Town Line Road.
The pedestrian later died at a local hospital.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
The identities of both people involved were not released.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Albert Whaples at 860-721-2715.
