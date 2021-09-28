NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A person has died following a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Huntingtown Road when a car struck a tree.
It is unclear if the person that died was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.
Their name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
