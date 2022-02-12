Southington, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews responded to Ragged Mountain early Saturday after a woman fell fifteen feet at the base of the mountain.
The 911 call came in at round 10:59 a.m., according to the Southington Fire Department.
The hiker fell about 15 feet onto sharp rocks. The Southington Fire Department had to walk about a half a mile in to retrieve the hiker.
Officials say the entire rescue took roughly an hour and fifteen minutes.
The hiker was sent to an area hospital for serious and non-life threatening injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.